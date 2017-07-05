IBA lowers full year guidance citing project delays
July 5Oncolys Biopharma Inc
* Says 2,000 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on July 5
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 725 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SUjJiM
BRUSSELS, July 5 Belgium's IBA, which makes proton therapy centres that treat tumours, on Wednesday said delays to some of its projects would lead to lower-than-expected growth of its revenues and profits.