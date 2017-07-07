BRIEF-Braster plans to raise 54-63 mln zlotys from issue of series I shares
* PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS ON PUBLIC OFFER FOR NOT MORE THAN 3.0 MILLION SERIES I SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0,10 ZLOTY PER SHARE WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS
July 7 Oncolys BioPharma Inc
* Says first patient enrolled into Telomelysin Phase I clinical trial for esophageal cancer treatment
FRANKFURT, July 7 Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the German generic drugs maker.