UPDATE 1-Japan April exports rise for fifth straight month

* April exports +7.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +7.8 pct * Imports +15.1 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds U.S. trade figures, detail) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose in April to mark the fifth straight month of gains, an encouraging sign that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady economic recovery. Exports rose 7.5 percent in April from a year