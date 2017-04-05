FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncomed Pharma reports new data presented at American Association for Cancer Research
April 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oncomed Pharma reports new data presented at American Association for Cancer Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oncomed Pharma-phase 1b study data of tarextumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show changes in ctcs appear to correlate with os outcomes

* Oncomed Pharma- in series of preclinical studies, anti-rspo3 with paclitaxel chemo showed synergistic anti-tumor activity in tumors with rspo3 translocations

* Oncomed Pharma- preparing to file ind application with U.S. FDA during first half of 2017 for its novel gitrl-fc trimer immuno-oncology agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

