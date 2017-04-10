BRIEF-Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept

April 10 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept

* Oncomed - Bayer Pharma notified co of decision not to exercise option to license WNT pathway inhibitors vantictumab, ipafricept for strategic reasons

* Oncomed - Effective June 2017, co to retain worldwide development & commercialization rights to vantictumab, ipafricept, WNT pathway biologics

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - small molecule program under companies' collaboration continues without change

* Oncomed - will be conducting internal portfolio review and prioritization to determine next steps for all programs, including vantictumab, ipafricept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: