FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-OncoMed Phase 2 demcizumab pancreatic cancer trial misses primary endpoint
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-OncoMed Phase 2 demcizumab pancreatic cancer trial misses primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OncoMed phase 2 demcizumab pancreatic cancer trial misses primary endpoint

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival

* OncoMed Pharma -interim median overall survival analysis did not show benefit for demcizumab in combination with abraxane plus gemcitabine versus abraxane

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says safety data seen in yosemite trial were generally consistent and in line with expectations

* OncoMed Pharma -based on lack of benefit over standard-of-care, co will be discontinuing Yosemite clinical trial of demcizumab

* OncoMed Pharma - will also discontinue any additional enrollment in other ongoing demcizumab trials, conduct analyses of data from those trials as planned

* OncoMed Pharma - remains focused on completing, analyzing results of 2 randomized phase 2 clinical trials, pinnacle, denali, are anticipated in h1 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.