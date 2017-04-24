FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Oncomed reports workforce reduction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Oncomed reports workforce reduction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oncomed announces workforce reduction

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - oncomed will reduce its workforce by approximately 50 percent, resulting in 64 remaining full-time employees

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - company anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations through q3 2019

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations through q3 2019

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - expects to realize significant cost savings of about $60 million over next 2 years associated with personnel, operating expenses

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - estimates one-time severance related charges of $2.6 million related to termination benefits and other related expenses

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - adjusted guidance for its anticipated 2017 expenses to approximately $90 million

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - majority of severance-related charges will be paid by end of q2 of 2017

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - "will also seek to maximize value from potential interest in partnering assets to which it has worldwide rights" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.