July 10 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - on July 7, received a
letter, dated June 30, 2017 from Glaxosmithkline LLC- SEC filing
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - GSK terminating research and
development collaboration, option, and license agreement by and
between company and GSK
* Oncomed Pharma - GSK indicated it was terminating
agreement because had decided not to exercise option for
Tarextumab (anti-notch2/3, OMP-59R5)
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Termination will become
effective on date that is 120 days after date of termination
letter
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - no early termination
penalties will be incurred by company as a result of termination
of agreement
Source: (bit.ly/2uaZS8k)
