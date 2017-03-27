FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports recent business highlights
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports recent business highlights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. reports recent business highlights and year-end 2016 financial results

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - co believes its current cash, cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund ongoing trials and operations into Q4 of 2017

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, totaled $21.4 million, compared to $19.8 million as of December 31, 2015

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - enrollment on track for inspire pivotal trial of IV Rigosertib in 2nd line HR-MDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.