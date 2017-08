May 10 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of immunopulse IL-12 and keytruda(pembrolizumab) for metastatic melanoma

* Additional details of collaboration were not disclosed

* Says under agreement, Oncosec will sponsor and fund study and Merck will provide keytruda