BRIEF-Oncosec announces positive phase II data for Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc
* Oncosec announces positive phase ii data demonstrating company's Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab increased response rates in anti-PD-1 non-responder melanoma patients
* Combination therapy continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated
* New data from combination therapy showed 48% best overall response rate
* Combination of Immunopulse IL-12 and pembrolizumab can convert "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors
* Expect to initiate immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab study later in 2017