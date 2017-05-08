FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-OnDeck reports Q1 loss per share of $0.15
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-OnDeck reports Q1 loss per share of $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc

* Sees Q2 2017 gross revenue between $85 million and $89 million

* OnDeck reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $92.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.4 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA between negative $3 million and positive $1 million

* Sees full year 2017 gross revenue between $342 million and $352 million

* Sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA between positive $5 million and $15 million

* Sees GAAP profitability to be achieved in second half of 2017

* Provision for loan losses during Q1 of 2017 increased to $46.2 million, up from $25.4 million in comparable prior year period

* FY2017 revenue view $382.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.