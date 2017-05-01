FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-One Gas Q1 earnings per share $1.44
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-One Gas Q1 earnings per share $1.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc:

* One gas announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.87 to $3.07

* One gas inc - one gas affirmed its 2017 financial guidance

* One gas inc - capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in 2017

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share

* One gas inc - rate base in 2017 is expected to average $3.1 billion, with 41 percent in Oklahoma, 32 percent in Kansas and 27 percent in Texas

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* One Gas Inc - adoption of a new share-based payment accounting standard in q1 2017 resulted in a $5.2 million tax benefit in quarter

* One Gas Inc - total natural gas sales volumes were 64.9 bcf in Q1 2017, down 3 percent compared with same period last year

* One Gas Inc - natural gas transportation volumes were 61.1 bcf in q1 2017, up 3 percent compared with same period last year

* One Gas Inc - total natural gas volumes delivered were 126.0 bcf in Q1 2017, relatively unchanged compared with same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.