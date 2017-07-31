FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-One Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics
Sports
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-One Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc-

* One Gas announces second-quarter 2017 financial results; narrows 2017 financial guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $350 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - FY2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to be about $2.94 to $3.04

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.