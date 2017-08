May 8 (Reuters) - One Liberty Properties Inc:

* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain

* Sold its Vacant Greenwood Village, Colorado property for approximately $9.1 million, net of closing costs

* One liberty properties - anticipates that gain from sale, which will be recognized in 3 months ending June 30, will be approximately $6.5 million