UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Intact Financial Corp
* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says book value per share of $10.91, reflecting an increase of 2.8% for Q1 of 2017, including dividends
* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says net written premiums were $256.9 million in Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8.3% from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.