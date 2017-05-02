DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
May 2 Onebeacon Insurance Group
* Onebeacon Insurance Group says deal for $18.10 per share
* Onebeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial Corporation for $1.7 billion
* In addition, Onebeacon debt of approximately $275 million will remain outstanding
* Transaction was unanimously approved by Onebeacon's board of directors
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company