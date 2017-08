May 24 (Reuters) - Onemain Holdings Inc:

* Announces proposed offering of additional senior notes

* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022​

* To use net proceeds to repurchase, retire about $466 million aggregate principal amount of SFC's 6.90% medium-term notes, series J due Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: