BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Onemain Holdings Inc:
* Onemain Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net finance receivables reached $13.2 billion at March 31, 2017, up from $13.0 billion at March 31, 2016
* Says net charge-off ratio was 8.5% in Q1 of 2017, up from 7.5% in prior quarter, and up from 7.5% in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.