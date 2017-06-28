MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Jeff Vergamini managing director of its M&A group
June 28 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it appointed Jeff Vergamini as a managing director in the investment bank's mergers & acquisitions (M&A) group.
June 28 Oneok Partners LP:
* Oneok Partners LP - on June 23, co delivered notice of termination of its amended and restated credit agreement, effective as of January 31, 2014 Source text (bit.ly/2tZJSTA) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.48 billion as of june 27