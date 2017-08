April 19 (Reuters) - Oneok Partners Lp:

* On April 18, co entered into first amendment to $1.0 billion unsecured term loan agreement dated as of January 8, 2016

* Amended term loan agreement will not become effective if merger with Oneok Inc has not been completed by october 16, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2ot4cZg Further company coverage: