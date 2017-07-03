UPDATE 1-British ministers want post-Brexit drug regulation deal with EU
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
July 3 (Reuters) -
* Oneok Partners LP- on june 30 oneok entered guarantee agreement which provides for a three-year, $1.0 billion unsecured term loan facility - sec filing
* Oneok Partners LP - liabilities under term loan guarantee will be senior unsecured obligations of oneok Source text for Eikon:
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
SASBACHWALDEN, Germany, July 3 Euro zone growth is stronger than expected and this will enable the European Central Bank to slowly normalize its monetary policy and end a "crazy situation" of negative interest rates, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.