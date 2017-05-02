Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Oneok Inc:
* Oneok announces higher first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Oneok Inc - Oneok reaffirms 2017 financial guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $10.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly NGL sales including ethane 9.8 mbbl/d versus 16.4 mbbl/d
* Oneok Inc qtrly net income per diluted share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oneok Inc qtrly total revenues $2.75 billion versus $1.77 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.