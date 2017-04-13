BRIEF-Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of CEO

April 13 (Reuters) - Oneroof Energy Group Inc
* Oneroof Energy announces settlement of arbitration claim resignation of chief executive officer
* Says CEO and president David Field resigned
* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - Dalton W. Sprinkle has been appointed interim chief executive officer
* Oneroof Energy Group Inc- terms of settlement included payment of $1.1 million to Trinity
* Oneroof Energy Group Inc - terms of settlement also include Oneroof's transfer of certain solar projects and leads to Trinity
* Oneroof Energy Group - entered into mutual settlement agreement with Trinity Heating & Air, D/B/A Trinity Solar, settling all claims between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: