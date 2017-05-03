May 3 Onesavings Bank Plc
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail
savings group, today issues its trading update for the period
from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
* Strong financial and operational performance has continued
in Q1.
* Loan book growth of 5% in Q1 with net loans & advances
growing by £283m to £6,222m
* Organic origination of £599m in the first three months of
2017 with margins remaining very strong
* Group has drawn a total of £451m under term funding scheme
(tfs) and drawings under funding for lending scheme (fls) have
been reduced to £525m
* Business growth continues to be supported by a strong
capital position
