May 10 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc:

* 89.65 percent votes cash at AGM back approval of the annual statement and remuneration report, 10.35 percent votes cast against

* Rodney Duke, senior independent director, will assume role of chairman at conclusion of AGM on an interim basis, until successor is appointed