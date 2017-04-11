April 11 Onex Corp:

* Onex Credit Partners amends and upsizes CLO-4

* Onex Corp - Onex credit priced a transaction which extends reinvestment period of its fourth collateralized loan obligation by four years from closing

* Onex - after giving effect to closing of refinancing and european collateralized loan obligation, Onex Credit will manage approximately $8 billion

* Onex Corp - Onex Credit Partners LLC priced a transaction which increases size of CLO by $105 million to approximately $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: