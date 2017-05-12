FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Onex Q1 net loss $937 mln vs $175 mln
May 12, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Onex Q1 net loss $937 mln vs $175 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Onex Corp

* Onex reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Onex corp qtrly revenues increased by 38% to $6.5 billion compared to same period of prior year

* Onex corp - net loss for q1 of 2017 was $937 million compared to a net loss of $175 million in same quarter of 2016

* Onex corp - increase in net loss in quarter was driven by two accounting charges

* Onex - charges would be expected to reverse as gains in income statement if relevant operating companies were ultimately sold at current fair market values Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

