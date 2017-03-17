FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Onex to sell USI Insurance Services for $4.3 billion
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Onex to sell USI Insurance Services for $4.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Onex Corp

* Onex to sell usi insurance services for $4.3 billion

* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq

* Onex corp says onex' portion of sale proceeds will be approximately $563 million, including carried interest of $65 million

* Onex - upon completion of deal , onex group will have received proceeds of approximately $2.1 billion, including a prior distribution of $181 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

