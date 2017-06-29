BRIEF-Alco posts FY profit attributable of HK$73.9 million
* FY profit year attributable to equity holders of company HK$73.9 million versus HK$506.0 million
June 29Onkyo Corp
* Says its top shareholder OSH, a Tokyo-based company, which is mainly engaged in shares, bonds and investment business, cut voting power in the company to 15.4 percent from 20.1 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company
* Says GIBSON BRANDS, INC, which owns 15.6 percent voting power of the company, has become top shareholder of the company
* Change occurred on June 26
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EUoM1x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit year attributable to equity holders of company HK$73.9 million versus HK$506.0 million
* Shares down 17 pct so far in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from media briefing, updates shares)