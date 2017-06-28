BRIEF-Straight Path says U.S. Court issued opinion on unit's patent case
* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP
June 28 Onkyo Corp:
* Says it has taken out a loan of 1,500 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on June 28
* Maturity on Sep. 29
* Proceeds to be used as operating fund
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pR2mjK
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP
* Voxx International corporation announces definitive agreement with TE connectivity to sell its Hirschmann car communication antenna and tuner business