BRIEF-Bannari Amman Spinning Mills completes investment in JV Young Brand Apparel
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Only World Group Holdings Bhd
* Company proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 24.3 million new ordinary shares in OWG
* Proposed private placement is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately 36.92 million rgt
* Proposed private placement not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings for financial year ending 30 June 2018
* Proposed private placement may dilute OWG’S consolidated eps Source text: (bit.ly/2uRshwr) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.