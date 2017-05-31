FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical concludes a license agreement with array biopharma related to MEK inhibitor and BRAF inhibitor
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ono Pharmaceutical concludes a license agreement with array biopharma related to MEK inhibitor and BRAF inhibitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it concluded a license agreement with Array Biopharma Inc. to develop and commercialize binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor and encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, in Japan and South Korea.

* Says Binimetinib and encorafenib are currently in two global Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant melanoma (COLUMBUS study) and BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer (BEACON CRC study) as a combination therapy.

* Under the terms of the agreement, ONO will pay to Array an upfront payment of 3.5 billion yen and milestones up to 17.3 billion yen and other expenses

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ImeSPx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.