BRIEF-Ontario introduces foreign buyers tax in Toronto

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Ontario premier wynne says will take 16 measures to make buying a home more affordable

* Ontario premier says will implement non-resident speculation tax of 15 percent in golden horseshoe of ontario

* Ontario premier says to expand rent controls to all private rental units including those built after 1991

* Ontario finance minister sousa says current price increases not sustainable

* Ontario finance minister says will implement tax on vacant homes in toronto to encourage greater supply

* Ontario says will introduce c$125 million, five year program to encourage construction of new apartments

* Ontario finance minister says non-resident activity in toronto hovers around 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)