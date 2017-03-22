March 22 Ontex Group NV:

* Ontex announces to launch a capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilt process

* Number of new shares to be placed will be determined by bookbuilding process but will not exceed 7,486,110

* New shares will be placed with institutional investors only, without preferential subscription right for shareholders

* Proceeds of ABB placement will be used to refinance business, following acquisition of personal hygiene business of hypermarcas

* Issue price per share and number of shares effectively placed will be announced after completion of placement

* Placement expected before opening of trading on Euronext Brussels on March 23, 2017