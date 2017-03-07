FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ontex completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Ontex:

* Completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

* The agreement for acquisition was previously announced on December 23, 2016 and required conditions have now been fulfilled

* Enterprise value agreed for the HM personal hygiene business was R$1 billion ($318.64 million; 305 million euros), which has been paid from available cash, and from available and new debt facilities, after customary adjustments for net debt

* HM personal hygiene will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1383 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)

