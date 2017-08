BRIEF-Ontex Group Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 70.0 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 70.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 556.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 547 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* WE HAVE MADE A POSITIVE START TO 2017, WHICH ALLOWS US TO MAINTAIN OUR EXPECTATION TO GROW REVENUE AHEAD OF OUR MARKETS IN ALL DIVISIONS FOR FULL YEAR

* CONTRIBUTION FROM ONTEX BRAZIL ACQUISITION WILL ALSO DRIVE GROUP REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017

* WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO MODEST MARGIN EXPANSION OVER TIME. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)