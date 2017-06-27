June 27 OOH Holdings Ltd:

* Total revenue increased by 6.6% to approximately hk$59.5 million for year ended 31 march 2017

* Net loss for fy2017 was approximately hk$1.9 million compared to a net profit of approximately hk$14.2 million for fy2016

* Board does not recommend payment of final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017