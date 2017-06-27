Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.
June 27 OOH Holdings Ltd:
* Total revenue increased by 6.6% to approximately hk$59.5 million for year ended 31 march 2017
* Net loss for fy2017 was approximately hk$1.9 million compared to a net profit of approximately hk$14.2 million for fy2016
* Board does not recommend payment of final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
