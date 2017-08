BRIEF-Open Finance Q1 net result swings to profit of 3.7 mln zlotys

May 9 (Reuters) - OPEN FINANCE SA

* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED NET LOSS OF 18.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 90.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED 74.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED LOSS OF 30.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE BOOSTED BY REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL PRODUCTS CATEGORIES

* OPERATING COSTS IN Q1 FELL DOWN 15 PERCENT TO 88.2 MILLION ZLOTYS HELPED BY LOWER AMORTISATION, EMPLOYMENT COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)