April 12 Open Finance SA:

* The extraordinary shareholder meeting of Open Finance TFI resolves to merge with Noble Funds TFI

* Assets of Open Finance TFI to be transferred to Noble Funds TFI in the exchange for Noble Funds TFI shares

* Noble Funds TFI SA belongs to Getin Noble Bank SA group