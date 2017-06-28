BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results
* Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 OPEN FINANCE SA:
* SIGNS THREE DEALS CONCERNING PURCHASE OF OPEN BROKERS SA SHARES
* TO BUY 12.6 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM VALORO INVESTMENTS LIMITED
* TO BUY 15.7 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM YARUS INVESTMENTS LTD
* TO BUY 22.7 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM LC CORP BV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINTRA, Portugal June 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening, when his comments sent the euro higher this week, sources familiar with Draghi's thinking said on Wednesday.