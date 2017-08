April 28 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding Ag

* FY revenue negative 0.398 million euros versus positive 8.69 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA loss 5.25 million euros versus profit 3.72 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 8.56 million euros versus profit 0.326 million euros year ago

* Order backlog with planned project conversion is already in the high 7-digit euros range for 2017