June 5 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp:

* Opentext to acquire Covisint

* Covisint Corp - Opentext intends to fund transaction with cash on hand​

* Covisint Corp - deal for ‍enterprise value of $75 million​

* Covisint Corp - Ccovisint will be integrated into Opentext business network​