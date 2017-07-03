BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Opexa Therapeutics Inc
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - on june 30, co, Opexa Merger Sub , and acer therapeutics entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - co's subsidiary Opexa Merger Sub to merge with and into Acer Therapeutics, with Acer becoming wholly-owned subsidiary of co
* Opexa Therapeutics -at closing of deal, each outstanding share of Acer stock to be converted to right to receive about one share of stock of co
* Opexa Therapeutics - following merger, co shareholders expected to own approximately 11.2% of the combined company
* Opexa-After deal,current Acer shareholders expected to own about 63.8% of combined co,investors participating in financing expected to own about 25%
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - deal for approximately $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share