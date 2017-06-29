BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
June 29 Opgen Inc:
* Opgen Inc files for offering up to 13.7 million shares of co's common stock and common warrants to purchase aggregate of 6.85 million shares of co's common stock Source text - bit.ly/2sUa439 Further company coverage:
* Xunlei ltd - announced that its board appointed Lei Chen as its chief executive officer and director of board, effectively starting from july 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: