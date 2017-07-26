FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ophthotech Corp says initial, top-line data from company's Fovista OPH1004 trial, its remaining Phase 3 clinical trial, are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Ophthotech Corp - collaboration revenue was $1.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $28.2 million for same period in 2016

* Ophthotech Corp - expects a 2017 year end cash balance of between $145 million and $160 million

* Ophthotech - failure of two previous phase 3 Fovista clinical trials, failure of competitor's Phase 2 clinical trial indicative of low likelihood of success for OPH1004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.