April 10 (Reuters) - Oponeo.pl SA:

* Oponeo.pl's March revenue 75.8 million zlotys ($18.96 million), up 74 percent year on year

* Oponeo.pl's Q1 prelim. revenue at 133.2 million zlotys, up 53 percent year on year

* Higher revenue in March helped by the bigger number of orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9979 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)