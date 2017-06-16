June 16 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc

* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* IT PRICED $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.75% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING AT AN INITIAL OFFERING PRICE OF 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT