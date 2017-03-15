FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings reports call of $30 mln of 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018
March 15, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings reports call of $30 mln of 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. announces call of $30 million of 8.75% senior secured notes due 2018

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc says redemption of notes will reduce company's interest costs by $2.6 million annually

* Oppenheimer Holdings -will use net cash proceeds from asset sales of its commercial mortgage banking business to finance redemption of notes to be redeemed

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc- has delivered to holders of notes a notice of partial redemption, notifying such holders of co's intent to redeem on April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

