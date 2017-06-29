BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428
* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428 in patients with cystic fibrosis
June 29 Opsens Inc
* Opsens reports Q3 2017 results - another record quarter with revenues up 130% to $4.9 million
* Says in Q3, consolidated sales increased by 130%, supported by FFR sales growth
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly sales $4.8 million versus. $2 million
* Opsens Inc says appointment of Robin Villeneuve as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qmx gold corp - entered into agreement to sell 100% of non-core aurbel east property, located in val d'or, quebec, to probe metals inc. For $1 million