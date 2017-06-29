June 29 Opsens Inc

* Opsens reports Q3 2017 results - another record quarter with revenues up 130% to $4.9 million

* Says in Q3, consolidated sales increased by 130%, supported by FFR sales growth

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly sales $4.8 million versus. $2 million

* Opsens Inc says appointment of Robin Villeneuve as chief financial officer